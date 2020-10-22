Suspicious call in Aloha leads to wanted kidnapping suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of 2 men suspected of an armed kidnapping on August 27 was arrested Tuesday when deputies responded to a suspicious person call in Aloha, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas San Nicolas and another man walked up to another man at the Forest Ridge Apartments at 7330 SW 204th Avenue with guns drawn and forced him into his own Nissan truck, authorities said. San Nicolas got into the Nissan with the victim while the accomplice followed in a BMW.

The victim’s family members thought he might be in trouble so they got into their car and followed. A few minutes later, they spotted the victim’s Nissan and rammed it. Authorities said San Nicolas pushed the victim out of the Nissan and drove off.

The victim was treated and released at a local hospital. Investigators found the Nissan but did not find San Nicolas or his accomplice.

But around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, San Nicolas was taken into custody by deputies on SW Sammy Drive.

He is now being held at the Washington County Jail on 9 charges: robbery, kidnapping, assault, menacing, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon with a weapon and a parole violation.

Investigators did not provide any information about San Nicolas’ alleged accomplice.