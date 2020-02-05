‘Suspicious’ death at Keizer Station ruled as homicide

A man was found dead inside this crashed minivan at Keizer Station, but police said his death was ‘suspicious,’ February 4, 2020 (KOIN)

The victim has been identified as Oscar Martinez

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious death in Keizer has now become a homicide investigation, according to local police.

On Tuesday evening, Keizer police identified the man whose death has been under investigation following a car crash Monday night as 21-year-old Oscar Martinez.

An autopsy on Martinez has concluded that he died from a gunshot wound, said police. His death has been ruled as a homicide.

Officers were first dispatched to Jorie Lane NE on a report of a car crash. They found Martinez dead at the wheel inside the crashed car. Initially, police said his death was suspicious and that it was “not consistent with the evidence at the scene.”

Keizer Police detectives have now taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story.