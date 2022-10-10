Few details have been released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are seeking any leads as they investigate a suspicious death in Northeast Portland.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Portland police were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over “suspicious circumstances.” Further details of those circumstances have not been disclosed.

Officers reportedly discovered a body once they arrived at the scene.

After authorities confirmed the person was dead, they said Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Unit was called in to take over the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508, or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 and reference case number 22-271682.