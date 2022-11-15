PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.

On Monday, Nov. 14, Warm Springs Tribal Police received a call reporting that a man had died in a home on Dry Creek Trail Road, officials said. The man was identified as 43-year-old Diamond Tewee.

Police reportedly discovered a wound on Tewee’s head, prompting the FBI’s Evidence Response Team to take a closer look.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.