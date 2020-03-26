‘Suspicious’ fire damages Clackamas apartment building

Clackamas investigators look into a suspicious fire at Willamalane Apartments, March 26, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

4 people displaced, no one reported to be hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious fire damaged an apartment building in unincorporated Clackamas County in the early hours of Thursday and displaced 4 people.

Shortly before 5 a.m. both the Clackamas County Fire District #1 and deputies rushed to the Willamalane Apartments in the 4700 block of SE Boardman Avenue after a call about the fire.

Crews kept the fire to one building and investigators quickly determined the fire was suspicious. Investigators from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and CSI along with Clackamas Fire, OSP and ATF are looking into the exact cause.

No one was reported to be hurt.