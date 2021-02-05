‘Suspicious’ fire damages ClackCo four-plex, 1 arrested

Firefighters and deputies at the scene of a “suspicious” fire in Clackamas County, Feb. 5, 2021. (CCSO)

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a fight at the same four-plex earlier in the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after a “suspicious” fire broke out a four-plex Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukie.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 4 p.m. in the 14400 block of SE Lee Avenue. They put out the flames but the fire damaged two units. No one was hurt.

A fire-damaged four-plex unit in Clackamas County, Feb. 5, 2021. (CCSO)

Just two hours earlier, deputies had been called to the same four-plex about two men who were brawling outside, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they didn’t see a fight when they got there but they identified two of the three men who were likely involved as 60-year-old James Rodney Dement Sr. and 49-year-old Justin Jimmy Hawkins. The three men were thought to be squatting in one of the units at the four-plex, according to deputies.

Photos of Justin Jimmy Hawkins (left) and James Rodney Dement. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies went back to the scene when the fire was deemed suspicious and they arrested Dement on a felony warrant for probation violations on burglary and drug crimes.

Investigators said the fire started in the squatters’ unit. Anyone with tips is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503.723.4949 or by using the online email form. Please reference CCSO Case # 21-002484.