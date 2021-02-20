‘Suspicious injuries’: PPB finds body near Broadway bridge

Crime

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File image of a Portland Police Bureau vehicle (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into the death a person found near the Broadway Bridge early Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a medical check on a person at the east end of the bridge just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they located a deceased person with “suspicious injuries,” according to PPB.

Eastbound lanes of the bridge were temporarily closed to N Larrabee Avenue but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss