‘Suspicious injuries’: PPB finds body near Broadway bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into the death a person found near the Broadway Bridge early Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a medical check on a person at the east end of the bridge just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they located a deceased person with “suspicious injuries,” according to PPB.

Eastbound lanes of the bridge were temporarily closed to N Larrabee Avenue but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.

This is a developing story.