Shots fired, 1 dead in Southwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed after gunfire rang out Thursday night in Southwest Portland, police said.

Officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. to the 8300 block of SW Barbur after receiving reports that someone had been shot, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Police confirmed hours later than a person was dead. A resident told KOIN 6 News they heard five or six gunshots.

SW Barbur will be closed from Capital Hill to 22nd Avenue, police said.

No other information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more and will update this story as soon as possible.

