PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed carjacking that began in Vancouver led to a Camas Safeway and a SWAT team’s response Saturday afternoon, Camas police told KOIN 6 News.

The suspect reportedly stole a person’s car at gunpoint and authorities then traced the car to the Safeway parking lot on NE 3rd in Camas.

The suspect — who has not yet been publicly identified — fled as police approached and took off south toward NE 2nd. A SWAT unit was called to the scene and several other law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and set up a perimeter.

Using a drone, police found the suspect and took him into custody. No one was injured and police said the suspect surrendered peacefully.

The investigation is ongoing. The Vancouver Police Department is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.

