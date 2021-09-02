SWAT team arrests Texas murder suspect in Gresham

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police said they found and arrested a man wanted for a murder in Texas.

The Gresham Police Department said detectives in Houston reached out late last month for help finding 26-year-old Jordan Potts who they believed was hiding in the Gresham area.

Potts was wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Shawtyeria Waites of New Mexico.

Gresham detectives carried out surveillance after learning Potts was staying at a local apartment complex, police said.

A SWAT team was dispatched once authorities confirmed Potts’ location and he was taken into custody peacefully, according to police. Potts was booked Wednesday into the Multnomah County Jail on a warrant out of Harris County, Texas.