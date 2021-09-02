SWAT team arrests Texas murder suspect in Gresham

Crime

Jordan Potts accused of murdering 20-year-old in Houston

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A booking photo of Jordan Curtis Potts, Sept. 1, 2021. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police said they found and arrested a man wanted for a murder in Texas.

The Gresham Police Department said detectives in Houston reached out late last month for help finding 26-year-old Jordan Potts who they believed was hiding in the Gresham area.

Potts was wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Shawtyeria Waites of New Mexico.

Gresham detectives carried out surveillance after learning Potts was staying at a local apartment complex, police said.

A SWAT team was dispatched once authorities confirmed Potts’ location and he was taken into custody peacefully, according to police. Potts was booked Wednesday into the Multnomah County Jail on a warrant out of Harris County, Texas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories