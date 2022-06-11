Milwaukie HS student, 17, contacted a friend outside the US who made the call

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A threat that put Milwaukie High School and nearby elementary and middle schools on lockdown Friday was determined to be a hoax that authorities believe was led by a 17-year-old student.

The threat came in around 1:45 p.m. Friday, authorities said. Police immediately checked for threats and found neither students nor staff were in immediate danger.

But the investigation by Milwaukie police and detectives determined the threat was “swatting,” that is, a prank that brought many emergency responders to one location.

The teenage Milwaukie High student contacted a friend through Discord and told that person — who likely does not live in the United States — to make the threatening call.

The student, whose name is not being released, is charged with disorderly conduct and menacing. The investigation continues.