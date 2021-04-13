Sweet Home man accused of raping young girls

Gary Coomer faces 6 separate charges on sex crimes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Gary Coomer, April 13, 2021 (Linn County Sheriffs Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 48-year-old Sweet Home resident faces 6 counts of sex crimes involving young girls.

Gary Coomer was arrested by Linn County detectives on April 9 following an investigation that began in August 2020, authorities said Tuesday. The investigation began when an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old said they were sexually abused by Coomer, whom they knew.

Coomer is being held in the Linn County Jail. He’s facing 2 counts of rape, 3 counts of sex abuse and one count of sodomy.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tracy White at 541.917.6652.

