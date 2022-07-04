SEATTLE (AP) — A 40-year-old Tacoma woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud friends and acquaintances out of more than $600,000.

Federal prosecutors say Sabrina Taylor admitted to lying about her health, employment status, and education to steal money from people who had offered to help her.

From 2013 to July 2019, Taylor convinced people to give her funds by claiming she needed to buy medicine for multiple sclerosis, pay tuition at the University of Washington, or bail her brother out of jail. But those stories were not true.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 7. She faces up to 20 years in prison.