Target pharmacy destroyed by woman with metal pole

The 21-year-old suspect has been arrested multiple times since September, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is accused of jumping behind a pharmacy counter at a downtown Portland Target and causing over $100,000 in damage.

Portland police officers responded to the Target at 939 SW Morrison Street at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Portland Police Bureau said the woman had an expired prescription. When staff members at the CVS pharmacy asked her to wait, she sat on the counter and, when told to get off, she shoved electronic devices and jumped into the restricted area.

She proceeded to push over shelves, throw merchandise and hit things with a metal piece of shelving she grabbed during the destruction.

Police said the woman didn’t threaten staff and no one was hurt.

Officers said the woman, identified as 21-year-old Ashley Daniel, surrendered peacefully and was arrested.

A suspect vandalized a pharmacy at a Southwest Portland Target, Nov. 27, 2019. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

A suspect vandalized a pharmacy at a Southwest Portland Target, Nov. 27, 2019. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

A suspect vandalized a pharmacy at a Southwest Portland Target, Nov. 27, 2019. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

A mugshot of Ashley Daniel, Nov. 27, 2019. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Target said nearly all the medication, medical supplies and selves in the CVS pharmacy were ruined and the total cost of damage was over $100,000.

Daniel was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of criminal mischief, burglary and disorderly conduct.

Portland police said Daniel is known to them and they have arrested her 3 times since September.

A spokesperson for CVS said the pharmacy will reopen Friday at 7 a.m.:

“We are thankful that no one was injured in the incident today at our pharmacy inside the Target store at 939 SW Morrison and we appreciate the rapid response of the Portland Police Department. The pharmacy was scheduled to be closed tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

A sign at a Southwest Portland Target after its pharmacy was vandalized, Nov. 27, 2019. (KOIN)