‘Targeted act of violence’ killed Sweet Home family

The investigation into the case is ongoing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators think the four family members found dead inside their burning mobile home in Sweet Home were victims of a targeted attack.

John Shobert, 63, Tiffany Shobert, 41, Johnathon Shobert, 15, and 2-year-old Charlotte Schobert were found dead inside their home in the Tamarack Ridge Estates Mobile Home Park on April 28.

Autopsies showed the family had injuries not consistent with fire, including gunshot wounds and “sharp, blunt force trauma.” Police said they found a gun, a sharp and blunt force object and a torch lighter near the bodies. Gasoline was also used as an accelerant in the fire, police said.

The Sweet Home Police Department said Thursday evidence points to the case as being “an isolated and targeted act of violence and not a random act.”

No other details about the crime scene have been released.

Police said the investigation is still in full swing and officials are talking to witnesses and processing evidence.

Authorities are asking for anyone who knows anything—even a seemingly small detail—that could help with the investigation to call Detective Keenan Martin at 541.367.5181.