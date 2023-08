PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were taken to a hospital after what police believe is a “targeted shooting” in Salem Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of Hawthorne and Silverton Road NE, Salem police posted on X.

The condition of those who were taken to the hospital has not been released.

Investigators remain at the scene and said there is no threat to the general public.

