PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The teenager who allegedly shot a man to death under the Burnside Bridge in early April has officially been charged.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Tuesday 18-year-old Rizo Lucas was arraigned for Murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon with a Firearm.

On April 8, Portland police said Lucas shot Fars Gebrehiwot under the bridge near Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest Couch Street.

When officers arrived, authorities said Gebrehiwot was found on the ground with a gunshot wound directly above his neck. The 33-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to PPB.

Police said Lucas was arrested near the shooting and a firearm was found.