PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night after a threat was made against Adam Stephens Middle School in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

The police department said they received reports on Tuesday about a threat against the school planned for Wednesday.

According to the Salem Police Department, detectives worked through the night to identify the source of the threat and determined that the 14-year-old had posted a graphic with the threat on Instagram.

The teen, who Salem police said they are not identifying because he is a minor, was lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Department and charged with first-degree disorderly conduct.

Salem police said patrol officers worked with Salem-Keizer Public Schools security for extra safety precautions on campus and said a notification was sent to school staff and families.

It is not clear what the threat against the school was.

Authorities said further information is not available for release.