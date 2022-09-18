PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau arrested a teenager Saturday who they believe was involved in a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators believe the boy took part in a shooting on September 8 near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Franklin Street. When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital and survived his injuries.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team identified the suspects in the shooting as 24-year-old Charlie Hernandez and the 17-year-old teenager.

Police issued warrants for the two suspects’ arrest. Hernandez’s parole officer took him into custody on Friday.

On Saturday, investigators learned the teenage suspect had been seen on North Fessenden Street near North Dwight Avenue. The Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team went to the area and took the teen into custody.

While serving the search warrant, detectives found pieces of evidence related to the shooting, Portland Police Bureau said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office helped Portland Police Bureau serve another search warrant at a home on Southwest Canyon Drive near Southwest Renee Drive. There, they recovered more evidence.

The teenager was booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on his charges.