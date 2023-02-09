Gresham, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police took a teenager into custody Wednesday following a robbery at Wells Fargo Bank on Tuesday.

Authorities allege the 16-year-old, whose name has not been released to the public, robbed the bank on Roberts Avenue and was seen leaving the bank out of the building’s east doors.

Video evidence at the time of the robbery narrowed down officers’ suspect description and showed what police say is the suspect leaving the area in an Uber.

After searching the suspect’s bedroom and backpack, detectives say they found a replica handgun, money and clothing that matched the suspect description.

The Gresham Police Department charged the suspect with second-degree suspicion of robbery.