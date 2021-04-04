Teen arrested in attack investigated as potential hate crime

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state authorities have arrested a teenage boy on an assault charge after video emerged of an attack on an Asian couple and police began investigating it as a potential hate crime.

Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said Sunday it will be up to prosecutors whether to pursue hate crime charges against the suspect, who was 14 at the time of the alleged attack.

The victim, a 56-year-old man of Korean descent, suffered a broken rib when he was punched by an assailant while walking with his wife in Tacoma in November.

Video of the alleged attack emerged last week.