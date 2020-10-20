Teen arrested in connection to Gresham man’s assault, death

Tod Barker was attacked on Sept. 27, he later died on Oct. 9

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham teenager has been arrested in connection with the assault and death of Tod Barker, said local police Monday evening.

The 16-year-old boy, who was not identified by name since he is a minor, has been charged with murder, assault, robbery, and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to Gresham police.

Police say 53-year-old Barker was attacked on the night of September 27 as he was walking along NE Roberts Avenue. He later died on October 9 from those injuries. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, said police.

Alan Tod Barker passed away Oct. 9 from injuries sustained in an assault in downtown Gresham, Sept. 27, 2020. (Gresham Police Department)

Gresham police said the investigation into Barker’s assault and death is ongoing and there was still the possibility that other suspects could be connected to the case.