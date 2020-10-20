Teen arrested in connection to Gresham man’s assault, death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham teenager has been arrested in connection with the assault and death of Tod Barker, said local police Monday evening.
The 16-year-old boy, who was not identified by name since he is a minor, has been charged with murder, assault, robbery, and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to Gresham police.
Police say 53-year-old Barker was attacked on the night of September 27 as he was walking along NE Roberts Avenue. He later died on October 9 from those injuries. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, said police.
Gresham police said the investigation into Barker’s assault and death is ongoing and there was still the possibility that other suspects could be connected to the case.
