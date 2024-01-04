PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem teenager has been arrested for his involvement in the death of 15-year-old boy last fall, authorities say.

On Nov. 6, 2023, Salem police responded to a report of an unconscious boy inside of a truck. Authorities determined the boy, later identified by police as Matthew J. Newman, had died from a gunshot wound and began a homicide investigation soon after.

On Wednesday afternoon, police arrested the suspect, 18-year-old Gage Jeremy Clark. Officers report that, as they approached Clark, he began to reach for an object in his waistband. But officers deployed a “less lethal munition,” and he surrendered.

Authorities say officers found a handgun on Clark’s person as he was taken into custody.

Clark is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.