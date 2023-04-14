A woman was shot to death at this residence on SE Crystal Springs Boulevard in Portland, April 1, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two weeks after a fatal shooting in the Lents neighborhood, Portland police have identified the victim and announced the arrest of a teenage suspect.

The Portland Police Bureau says on April 8, authorities arrested a 17-year-old boy in Chiloquin, Oregon in connection with the death of 48-year-old Connie Campagna-Martinez.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. on Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard, where they found Campagna-Martinez dead and no suspects to be found.

The medical examiner determined that Campagna-Martinez died of homicide by gunshot wounds.

The suspect, left unnamed by PPB, was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He was booked into Klamath County Juvenile Detention and will move to Multnomah County at a later date.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.