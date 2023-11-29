PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old was arrested Tuesday following the murder of a 16-year-old in Yamhill County, authorities said.

On Monday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said that a victim had been shot and killed in a rural area.

Authorities later revealed that the victim was a 16-year-old boy whose name is still being withheld.

Wednesday morning, authorities said that an arrest had been made in Cornelius, related to the incident.

According to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance footage was recovered showing a vehicle that was connected to people involved in the shooting.

On Tuesday, a Washington County deputy said they found the vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood in Cornelius and after a warrant was served, the vehicle was seized.

Officials said it was then discovered that the vehicle, a tan 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, had been seen at a local business Monday afternoon, although the car had different plates.

Additional surveillance footage was found and authorities said they were then able to serve a search warrant for a Cornelius house where they said they found more evidence related to the shooting and made an arrest.

Brendan Dante Waco, 19, was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The incident is still under investigation and authorities said that more arrests are expected.