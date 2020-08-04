Teen boy arrested after pointing pellet gun at downtown crowd

The 15-year-old boy was released to his parents' custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy was arrested after pointing a pellet gun at a crowd in downtown Portland late Monday night.

Portland police first received a report of someone pointing a handgun at people near Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street around 10 p.m. When Oregon State Police went to arrest the young man, officers say the crowd turned hostile. The Oregon State Police Mobile Response Team then arrived on the scene to secure the area, allowing the arrest to be made.

Police reportedly confiscated a pellet gun, metal knuckles and a knife from the teen. The 15-year-old boy was released to his parents’ custody and the case has been referred to the prosecutor.

While attempted to clear the way for the arrest, police say their MRT officers were hit with multiple objects that were thrown at them. Three officers suffered minor injuries.