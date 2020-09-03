Teen charged with 2nd-degree murder in Shai’India Harris death

Kceon Colbert (left) is wanted on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Shai’India Harris. (PPB/Harris Family)

Kceon Colbert, 19, is accused of fatally shooting is girlfriend in Portland in June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The teen accused of fatally shooting his 18-year-old girlfriend Shai’India Harris has been charged with second-degree murder.

Kceon Colbert was officially charged with one count of second degree murder with a firearm constituting domestic violence and one count of unlawful use of a weapon firearm constituting domestic violence. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the charges Wednesday.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested by US Marshals at a house in Vancouver that was set on fire by a driver who backed up and sheared the gas meter last week.

The killing of Shai’India Harris

Shai’India Harris graduated from Park Rose High School on June 9. She was shot and killed one day later. Witnesses saw her walking down the street just before the shooting. Neighbors believe someone in a car drove up, called her over, and then shot her multiple times before driving off.

The 18-year-old had recently graduated from high school and was headed to college next fall.

Three weeks after her death, authorities issued a second-degree murder warrant for her boyfriend: 18-year-old Kceon Colbert.

Members of Harris’ family told KOIN 6 News they can finally start to focus on grieving her death now that her accused killer is off the streets.

“I know she wouldn’t want us to be hurting the way we are from this guy,” said Harris’ aunt just a day before Colbert was arrested. “She was such a loving person, like just very family-oriented. So happy.”

