Teen charged with arson at Portland federal courthouse

Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, 18, is facing federal charges for allegedly throwing an incendiary object that started a fire at the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in Portland, July 28, 2020. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old is facing federal arson charges after allegedly setting fire to the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in Portland.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, security cameras recorded a “large incendiary object” as it entered the porch area outside the federal courthouse, according to court documents. It landed near plywood covering the front of the building and exploded, igniting the building’s main entrance.

Based on the security footage, investigators identified the person who threw the object as Gabriel Agard-Berryhill. Court documents state Agard-Berryhill was seen in other videos posted online from the same night trying to hold a shield in front of a naked woman.

Investigators said they also found an online review for the vest Agard-Berryhill was wearing that night that stated “I got this [vest] for my grandson who’s a protestor [sic] downtown, he uses it every night and says its [sic] does the job.”

Agard-Berryhill appeared in federal court on Friday and was released pending further court proceedings. Arson carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The investigation is ongoing.