PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager now faces a 2nd-degree murder charge related to the shooting death of a 33-year-old man under the Burnside Bridge on the morning of April 8.

The death of Fars Gebrehiwot was ruled a homicide following the autopsy, officials said. Gebrehiwot was shot in the neck.

Rizo E. Lucas, 18, also faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at 503.823.0781. Th case number is 22-93596.