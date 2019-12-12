Teen charged with murder in Broughton Beach shooting

Samuel Fast Buffalo Horse in an undated photo (Courtesy to KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager was charged with murder and 2 others were indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury related to the death of a 27-year-old man at Broughton Beach in June.

Michael Annello Perkins, 17, is accused of murdering Samuel Fast Buffalo Horse on June 12. Perkins is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and riot, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Fernando Gonzales, 44, and Tremayne Coleman, 19, were also indicted. Each face charges of riot and assault. They were arrested Wednesday at a home in the 9900 block of SE Yukon Street in Portland.

Fernando Gonzales, left, Tremayne Coleman, December 12, 2019 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The indictment claims Perkins “intentionally” used his gun to kill Fast Buffalo Horse during an altercation with “five or more other people” including Gonzales and Coleman.

That night, officers were called to Broughton Beach, 4701 NE Marine Drive, just before 9:30 p.m. after a fight broke out.

When they arrived, a citizen was performing CPR on Fast Buffalo Horse, but he died at the scene.

Gonzales and Coleman made their first court appearance Thursday morning and entered not guilty pleas. Perkins will be arraigned at a later time as he is currently being held by the Oregon Youth Authority.

Fernando Gonzales, left, Tremayne Coleman during their first court appearance on assault and riot charges, December 12, 2019 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

