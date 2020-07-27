Teen faces murder charge after deadly hit-run in Clatsop County

A Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, as seen on their officials Facebook page January 21, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy is facing a murder charge after allegedly driving through a crowd of people in Clatsop County early Saturday morning, authorities say.

Clatsop County Deputies say a large group had reportedly gathered near Hunt Creek Rock Pit late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Deputies learned Kyle Snook of Rainier, Oregon drove through the crowd sometime before 4 a.m. — when he allegedly struck multiple people with his vehicle.

Three people were seriously injured while one person, identified as Robert Betschart, was killed.

Despite fleeing the scene, Snook was later arrested. He now faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, five counts of felony vehicular assault and DUII. The Clatsop County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident.

Authorities believe people at the gathering possibly left before deputies arrived at the scene. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Justin Dersham at 503.325.8635.