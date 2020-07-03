Teen faces murder in Salem ‘Baby Boy’ tattoo case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a teen whose remains were found last month in the crawl space of a duplex in northeast Salem.
The remains were found by Marion County deputies after a family reported a bad smell coming from under their duplex in the 3600 block of 47th Avenue NE on June 10.
Based on a sketch of one of the victim’s tattoos (that read “Baby Boy”) and community tips, authorities identified the remains on June 26 as belonging to 18-year-old Josiah Bagnall of Salem. His death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators learned Bagnall was killed in early 2020 at an apartment in the 4600 block of Silverton Road NE, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives arrested a suspect on Thursday: 18-year-old Alexander Mosqueda-Rivera-Burdette. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.
Mosqueda is due to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on July 6 in Marion County.
This is an ongoing investigation.
