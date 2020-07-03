Teen faces murder in Salem ‘Baby Boy’ tattoo case

A booking photo of Alexander Mosqueda-Rivera-Burdette (left) who is charged in the homicide of an 18-year-old man found dead at a Salem duplex in June of 2020. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

18-year-old Alexander Mosqueda-Rivera-Burdette was booked into the Marion County Jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a teen whose remains were found last month in the crawl space of a duplex in northeast Salem.

The remains were found by Marion County deputies after a family reported a bad smell coming from under their duplex in the 3600 block of 47th Avenue NE on June 10.

Based on a sketch of one of the victim’s tattoos (that read “Baby Boy”) and community tips, authorities identified the remains on June 26 as belonging to 18-year-old Josiah Bagnall of Salem. His death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators learned Bagnall was killed in early 2020 at an apartment in the 4600 block of Silverton Road NE, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested a suspect on Thursday: 18-year-old Alexander Mosqueda-Rivera-Burdette. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder.

Mosqueda is due to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on July 6 in Marion County.

This is an ongoing investigation.