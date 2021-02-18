Teen girls charged in drug-related Tigard murder

Leroy Xavier Wass-Morill called 911 after being stabbed at his Tigard apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teen girls have been arrested for the murder of a man last month in Tigard, police said.

KOIN 6 News previously reported Leroy Xavier Wass-Morill was stabbed on Jan. 29 at his apartment complex on SW Hall Boulevard. He called 911 but wasn’t able to identify his attacker, according to the Tigard Police Department. He died at a hospital a short time later.

On Thursday, detectives arrested a 17-year-old girl and her 16-year-old relative on charges of murder and robbery.

Authorities said one of the girls stabbed Wass-Morill when a physical struggle took place during a targeted drug-related robbery.

The suspects’ names have not been released due to their ages. They were booked at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.