Teen held in SE Portland shooting; 4th in same area in days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager now faces two charges after a Thursday night shooting in Southeast Portland that didn’t injure anyone.

Around 7:30 p.m. a white van was in the 12800 block of SE Ramona Street when a man got out and fired at an intended victim, PPB said in a release. Not long after that, police spotted a similar vehicle in the 13600 block of SE Powell Boulevard.

The shooting suspect, Sirdeontay W. Ware, was inside the van and was arrested, police said.

Ware, 18, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempted assault and attempted unlawful use of a weapon.

This is the fourth shooting in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood, this week.

A woman was shot in both legs inside her home on Sunday. Early Monday, police found more than 25 casings at the scene of an overnight shooting in the 3800 block of SE 136th Avenue. About 24 hours later, 18 bullet casings were found after a shooting in the 3800 block of Southeast 136th Avenue. Two homes had been hit by gunfire.