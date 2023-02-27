PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 19-year-old husband of a woman found dead in Beaverton was arrested for her murder on February 24.

Talon Gabriel Mitchell is accused of killing his wife, 24-year-old Oulaykham Mona Chopheng, who was found dead at a residence on SW 160th on February 23, Beaverton police said.

Officers were initially called to do a welfare check at the residence and found the young woman, authorities said.

Mitchell, who is in the Washington County Jail, faces 2nd-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information for this ongoing investigation is asked to get in touch with Beaverton PD Detective Madalyn Brown: madalynbrown@beavertonoregon.gov or 503.526.2261.