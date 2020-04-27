Teen indicted for 4 Portland armed robberies

Jarone Tarkeyce Walker, Jr, charged with the crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Multnomah County grand jury indicted a teenager on 4 counts of armed robbery, 3 of which happened within 8 days in April.

Jarone Tarkeyce Walker, Jr. was arrested April 24 in the 4700 block of North Mississippi, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities linked the 19-year-old to robberies on April 5, April 11 and April 13 in the 4600 block of North Albina. The 4th charge dates to September 29, 2019 just one block away.

Each charge alleges Walker used a “deadly weapon” to steal property from someone else.

