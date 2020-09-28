Teen in critical condition following shooting in Aloha

Scene near the intersection of SW 180th Avenue and SW Kinnaman Road in Aloha where a 17-year-old was shot (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a shooting in Aloha that left a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of SW 180th Avenue and SW Kinnaman Road just before midnight Sunday after several people reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses also said they saw multiple people run away from the scene.

The victim was found wounded by gunfire in the parking lot of Kinnaman Terrace Apartments on SW Kinnaman Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was considered critical but stable.

WCSO said the investigation is in its early stages, and no suspect information is available yet.