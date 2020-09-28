Teen in critical condition following shooting in Aloha

Crime

Male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scene near the intersection of SW 180th Avenue and SW Kinnaman Road in Aloha where a 17-year-old was shot (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a shooting in Aloha that left a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of SW 180th Avenue and SW Kinnaman Road just before midnight Sunday after several people reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses also said they saw multiple people run away from the scene.

The victim was found wounded by gunfire in the parking lot of Kinnaman Terrace Apartments on SW Kinnaman Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition was considered critical but stable.

WCSO said the investigation is in its early stages, and no suspect information is available yet.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss