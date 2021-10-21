Teen is 2nd person arrested in Albany park killing

Joshua Johnston-Partain was killed October 10 in the Timber Linn Park parking lot

by: Tim Steele

Timber Linn Park in Albany (City of Albany)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager became the second person arrested in connection with a homicide in the parking lot at Timber Linn Park in Albany.

Abel Sanchez-Anaya was arrested near Halsey, Oregon by Albany detectives investigating the October 10 homicide of Joshua Johnston-Partain. The 18-year-old was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Elijah Matthew Crump, October 14, 2021 (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

Three days later, 20-year-old Elijah Matthew Crump was arrested by Oregon State Police in Benton County and sent back to Linn County. He’s being held on 5 charges, including 2nd-degree murder.

Sanchez-Anaya was also arrested on a 2nd-degree murder charge.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany PD detectives at 541.917.7686.

