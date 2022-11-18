Police say a teenage boy is seriously injured after being shot in Northeast Portland on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (KOIN)

No arrests have been made and police are searching for any suspects.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teen was shot several times in Portland on Friday afternoon, authorities say.

According to officials, a teenage boy was seriously injured in a shooting near Northeast 133rd Avenue and Northeast Prescott Drive shortly after 5 p.m. The Portland Police Bureau says officers arrived at the scene and immediately began applying tourniquets to help control the bleeding.

The boy, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance.

No arrests have been made and police are searching for suspects.

The area surrounding the scene is closed to traffic as the investigation unfolds, PPB says. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.