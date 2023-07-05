Gresham police seized 11 guns and over 1,000 rounds of ammo from the car of a teen shooting suspect. (Gresham police)

Matteo Greene, 19, is accused of shooting at a car after a dispute in line at a fast food drive-thru.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage shooting suspect was arrested on Monday after 11 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition were found in his car, Gresham police said.

Matteo Greene, 19, was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a firearm.

Just after 12:15 a.m. on June 25, a Gresham police officer was informed of a shooting that occurred at S. Main Ave. and Powell Blvd, according to authorities. Police said that the victim reported that the driver of a white Ford chased him down and shot at him after a dispute in a fast food drive-thru line.

The victim wasn’t hurt, but the vehicle was damaged.

Police say they located the suspect vehicle on Monday in the 1600 Block of SE 190th Ave and before taking Greene into custody. The following day, detectives searched the vehicle and found 11 guns and thousands of ammunition rounds, as well as evidence of the crime, according to police.