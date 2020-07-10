Teen shot in Gresham, 15-year-old in custody

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teen was taken into police custody after another teen was shot Thursday night in Gresham, officials said.
The two teens got into some kind of confrontation in a crosswalk near Northeast 162nd Avenue and East Burnside Street, according to the Gresham Police Department.
An 18-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital. They are expected to recover.
Police took a 15-year-old into custody.
It’s unclear at this time if the two teens knew each other or if the incident was gang-related. An investigation has been launched. Officers said the public is not at risk.
No other details have been released.
