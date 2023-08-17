Portland police identified Rylee Hatlen as the woman who died via homicide on Aug. 13, 2023. (PPB)

Rylee Hatlen was 19 years old when she was shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Pearl District has been identified by Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities say Rylee Hatlen, 19, was shot near the intersection of SW Couch Street and Broadway in Old Town Chinatown Sunday shortly after 2 a.m. Her death was ruled a homicide.

After originally reporting that Hatlen was found dead at the scene, PPB says they later learned that Hatlen was still breathing and received emergency medical attention from officers before succumbing to her injuries.

Police said on Sunday that no one has been detained and no arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are asking members of the public who may have more information about the case to contact PPB.