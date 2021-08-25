Teen shot multiple times in Gresham, dies at hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old was shot to death Tuesday night in Gresham, police said.

Officers responded to several reports of gunfire shortly after 7:30 p.m. near NE 9th Street and NE Hood Avenue. They found signs of a shooting but didn’t find a victim at the scene, the Gresham Police Department said.

A short time later, 911 callers reported a vehicle stopped near SE Division Street and SE 182nd Avenue and someone inside appeared to be hurt.

Authorities rushed to the scene and found 17-year-old Seneca Xavier Alexander suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The Portland teen died soon after being taken to a hospital.

A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives with the Gresham Police Department and the East Multnomah County major Crimes Team are investigating. It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting or who shot Seneca.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gresham police at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.

This is a developing story.