Teen shot, SUV crashes into apartments in Salem

A teenager was shot and critically wounded before crashing into apartments on Cheryl Lynn Way in Salem, January 25, 2-21 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager was shot and critically wounded before he crashed into an apartment building in the northeast area of Salem Monday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., multiple people police after hearing gunshots on Cheryl Lynn Way. Deputies found a white SUV had crashed into a nearby apartment building, then found the wounded 18-year-old in a nearby apartment.

He was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators said the building suffered only minor damage and no one inside was hurt. They also scoured the area for evidence for hours.

This remains an active and ongoing case. No arrests have yet been made.