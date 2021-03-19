Teen sought after 2 fires set at apartment in 1 afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters put out two separate fires within a handful of hours at the same apartment unit and now authorities are searching for the person who lit them.

Crews responded to the first fire just before 2 p.m. on Thursday at an apartment in the 2100 block of SE 122nd Avenue. Three hours later, they were called back to the same apartment unit to extinguish another fire.

Investigators concluded the fires were the result of arson.

On Friday, Portland Fire & Rescue identified the suspect as 19-year-old Dymond Ragland. Officials said Ragland lives at the apartment where the fires started.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland police at 503.823.3333.