PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager wanted for the murder of a young man at a house party in Cornelius in February was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Salem.

Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar is accused of killing Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party near South 8th Avenue and Dogwood Street in the early hours of February 7. Several people at the party called 911 after the gunfire and officers found Rodriguez-Sanchez gravely wounded. The 20-year-old died a short time later.

Alvarez-Alcazar, 19,was indicted by a Washington County grand jury in August. But he was not taken into custody until Saturday morning.

He’s being held in the Marion County Jail until he’s transferred to Washington County to face a second-degree murder charge.