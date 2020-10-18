Teen stabbed in Centennial neighborhood, suspects sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the Centennial Neighborhood Saturday and is now recovering in the hospital, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were dispatched to the 17200 block of SE Alder Street around 11 p.m. Saturday on a report of a victim with a stab wound to the back. First responders were able to transport the boy to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the teen was approached by two other boys in their early teens. One of the attackers cut the victim with an unknown weapon. Officers attempted to find the suspects but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about this case, is urged to contact Assault Detectives at 503-823-0400 or crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-315473. You can also submit an anonymous tip.