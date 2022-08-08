Officers says a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in the incident.

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police arrested a 17-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and wounding two people early Monday.

Just after midnight, the Salem Police Department say they responded to the report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of D St. NE. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were taken to Salem Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses provided descriptions of two teenage boys who were suspected to be connected to the shooting. Officers were then able to locate both boys a short time later.

Police arrested one of the boys and charged him with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Salem Police Department says they do not release the names of minors involved in criminal investigations.