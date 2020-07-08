Live Now
Teenage boy hospitalized after being shot in SE Portland

Crime

The boy has since been released from the hospital

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy was rushed to a hospital after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night, police say.

Police found the injured 16-year-old at Southeast 148th Avenue just south of East Burnside Street, where multiple shots were reportedly fired just before 10:30 p.m. After officers applied a tourniquet to staunch the bleeding, the boy was sent to a nearby hospital.

The boy has since been released.

No arrests were made, but the investigation has led police to believe the victim and the shooting suspect knew each other. Police say there is no threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

