Teenage boy shot outside SE Portland convenience store

The teen said he does not know who shot him

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage boy was hospitalized after being shot outside a Southeast Portland convenience store early Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired outside a convenience store on Southeast Woodstock Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, officers found evidence of gunfire yet no victims were located. About 40 minutes later, police learned that a 16-year-old boy had checked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot injury.

Officers went to the hospital and spoke to the boy, who told them he was shot outside the convenience store in question. However, he said he did not know who shot him and did not give any description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

